Let's Talk: Solutions for Locals |Get real-time support for issues that impact you at our upcoming event

Channel 13 invites Southern Nevada residents to share their concerns and find solutions at our upcoming "Let's Talk: Solutions for Locals" event.

Connect with Channel 13 journalists and meet with community advocates for on-the-spot advice and support at the College of Southern Nevada's North Las Vegas campus on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KTNV

Part of our work every day is hearing from you about the problems you face in your daily life — from legal issues and safety concerns to questions about how our government operates.

Lately, we've heard from you about a number of safety concerns, especially for children in school zones across the Las Vegas Valley. We've also worked to address concerns about a new "daily demand charge" being added to NV Energy bills and how it will impact your ability to make ends meet.

At our "Solutions for Locals" advocacy fair, you'll be able to get real-time advice and support from local organizations that help fight for you and protect your rights. We'll help connect you with advocates who can help with a range of local issues, including landlord/tenant disputes, consumer scams, voting concerns, predatory lending, and other problems.

Here are some of the agencies you'll be able to seek support from at our upcoming event:



You can also enjoy some snacks on us — plus a live DJ, free giveaways, raffle prizes and more.

The College of Southern Nevada's North Las Vegas Campus is located at 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89030. It's on the north side of Cheyenne Avenue, west of Pecos Road. You'll find our event at the North Las Vegas CSN Student Union building.

"Let's Talk: Solutions for Locals" is coordinated in partnership with the College of Southern Nevada. We thank CSN for their support in making this event free and open to the public.