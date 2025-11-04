Federal employee goes without pay, drives for delivery apps to make ends meet

Army veteran Holi Gonzalez rushes from her federal job to her car, starting another shift as a delivery driver. For the mother of five, this has become her reality during the government shutdown.

"It's become more of a necessity," Gonzalez said.

The 10-year federal employee has been required to work during the government shutdown without pay. That's why Gonzalez spends any available time as a delivery driver, trying to make sure her family can get by.

"It's been very hectic. Having to work 40 hours a week and then jump in the car immediately after work, at lunch time-- any free time that I have, I am literally trying to do deliveries, trying to make sure we make the difference between the mixed income," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez tells me she worked through the last government shutdown, but this is the first time her pay was affected. Her first check was less than half, and the second was nothing at all.

"I work with some very great people, and I know all of them are struggling just as much as I am. It's not just politics, it doesn't matter what side you are on. At the end of the day, this is affecting families," Gonzalez said.

This government shutdown is on track to become the longest in U.S. history. But even if it comes to an end, Gonzalez says she'll likely not see a paycheck any time soon.

"With the way the pay periods work, we won't see anything until December, even if they open the government right now," Gonzalez said.

And with the holidays approaching, Gonzalez fears the season may bring more stress than celebration.

"Making sure that there's some kind of normalcy for Christmas, I don't think that's going to happen this year," Gonzalez said.

