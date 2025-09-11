Good Morning, Las Vegas: Remembering those lost on 9/11

KTNV — Today we mark 24 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks took thousands of innocent American lives. Locals across the valley are marking the day in several ways to keep the promise to never forget.

Remembering the 9/11 attacks

Today we mark 24 years since the terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 innocent people in New York City, Washington, D.C. and aboard United Flight 93 when it crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Here at home, firefighters are honoring the lives lost in a very special way. Hailey Gravitt is in Spring Valley for a tribute ride that's keeping the promise to never forget.

Finalists named to fill Ward 2 seat on Las Vegas City Council

If you live in Ward 2 in the City of Las Vegas, generally the area around Summerlin, we now know who could be your next representative on the city council.

Out of nearly 40 applicants, three have been named finalists for the job.

The Ward 2 Seat is open after Victoria Seaman resigned to take a job with the Trump Administration. The city council decided to appoint someone to serve out the rest of her term until the 2026 election.

The city council could appoint someone to the role next week, so we'll continue to follow this story.

Continuing coverage: How is the DMV is handling expired registrations during the state network outage?

While almost all services are fully back for the DMV after last month's targeted cyberattack, there are still some issues the department recognized.

We're hearing from some of you about late fees and that you're being charged for not renewing registrations when the systems were down, so we looked into it.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham spoke to a local trying to navigating getting her Real ID after the outage

The area of low pressure will remain over our region today. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s today and Friday. Gusty winds at times, southwest 20 mph.

Less wind on Friday and Saturday. The below-average temps will continue this weekend and turning a little warmer by Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east.

We are tracking a couple of surface street crashes. We do see an emergency response around Flamingo and Cambridge, so be mindful of that if you are waking up on the east side this morning.

We also have reports of a crash near Smoke Ranch and Jones, so be mindful of that one if you are in the northwest valley.