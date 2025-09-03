Las Vegas City Council opts for appointment to Victoria Seaman's vacant seat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be a new council member in Las Vegas' Ward 2 next month, in the wake of Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman resigning from the seat to take a job with the Trump administration.

The city council voted on Wednesday to appoint a caretaker to the job rather than hold a costly special election.

Council members had two options to fill Seaman's empty chair: hold a special election or appoint someone to the job.

If they'd opted to hold a special election for just the residents of Ward 2, it would have cost taxpayers more than $466,000.

Not only that, but the newly elected council member would have taken office in December and immediately had to file for the 2026 election.

Instead, the council voted for an appointment provided the person who takes the job promises not to run next year, but there's a catch to that.

"Even if we do ask or include a stipulation for the person not to run, there's nothing that we can do to enforce that, is that correct?" asked Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong during Wednesday's meeting.

"Yes," said City Attorney Jeff Dorocak. "Our request that a candidate stipulate in writing and/or verbally that he or she will not run is an unenforceable promise.

Council members say they will still ask because they didn't want to give an advantage by appointing a candidate who wants the job permanently.

The city will start accepting applications immediately, and that material will be sent to council members who will then rank their top three choices from the entire field.

The whole process will wrap up on Sept. 17 when the City Council will make a final vote on the appointment for Ward 2.

Watch the full discussion and vote by city council here:

Las Vegas City Council chooses how to fill vacant seat left by Victoria Seaman

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.