Good Morning, Las Vegas: Questions lingering about statewide network issues, Let's Talk event today

KTNV — We are entering our fourth day of network outages due to a cyberattack on the state. We've learned more about the cuase of the outage, but locals still have questions about what will happen once services come back online.

Bad actors retrieved data during cyberattack on state network, officials say

The fallout from Nevada's cyberattack is still being felt across the state. From welfare offices to the DMV, many state services remain offline.

We're learning that malicious actors were able to retrieve some data during a cyberattack that has crippled Nevada state agencies this week.

WATCH | Here's what we know about the cyber attacks that have crippled state agencies so far

Officials: Investigation reveals bad actors retrieved data during cyberattack on state network

Locals seeking help during statewide outage, some services offering help now

But there are some exceptions as we see these delays stretch into its fourth day.

We're hearing if you're enrolled in notification of sex offenders who may be moving to your area, you're going to receive a text that says updates on offenders are temporarily unavailable.

The Nevada Hospital Association tells us there has been no direct impact on operations following the state cyber attack.

As for DETR, director Christopher Sewell says the website is up and running. During yesterday's press conference, he said DETR's new system is processing claims and people are getting paid.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talks to locals about their experiences using services during the statewide network outages

Locals seeking help during statewide outage, some services offering help now

