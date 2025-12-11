Good Morning, Las Vegas: Major cases we've been following due in court today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Looking ahead today, students are graduating from an Advanced EMT program we told you about, hoping to fill the critical need in our valley.

Major legal cases we have been following are also set to return to court today, including two men accused of deadly incidents on our roadways.

Justin Bruce has a look at how long these record-high temps could stick around:

Following up: Students graduating Advanced EMT program as valley faces critical EMT shortage

EMTs are often the first on the scene at crashes and medical emergencies, and the training that goes into becoming an EMT is extensive.

The process involves classroom learning, practical skills, clinical rotations, and passing national and state tests.

Hailey Gravitt shares with us what becoming an EMT means for the students set to graduate from the Advanced EMT training course today.

Happening this morning: Suspects in recent deadly roadway incidents set to appear in court

This morning, we continue to follow two cases involving recent deadly crashes that have truly shaken our community.

Jose Gutierrez is due back in court for his arraignment today as he faces multiple murder charges. Prosecutors say he intentionally sped nearly 100 miles per hour into a line of stopped cars on Nov. 18, killing three people, including his pregnant girlfriend.

Gutierrez remains in custody as he faces 10 felony charges.

We were there when he appeared in court earlier this week as witnesses testified, with one man comparing the crash to a terrorist attack.

In another tragic case, Tyler Johns is due in court this morning. He's accused of killing 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria in a road rage shooting on the 215 last month.

Police say he fired a shot into the car Brandon was riding in with his stepfather and later told officers he didn't realize a child was inside.

Channel 13 will have crews in the courtroom for both cases, and we'll continue to bring you updates.

Later today: Governor to ceremonially sign school zone safety bill

We know safety in school zones is top of mind for you.

Today, Gov. Joe Lombardo is set to mark the passage of a bill aimed at protecting our students.

The ceremonial signing of AB 6 will celebrate a new law that takes effect July 1, 2026.

It increases penalties for violations in school zones and gives local authorities more control over how those school zones are designed.

The bill passed during last month's special legislative session and was formally signed earlier this month.

Just this past October, a child was killed when he was hit by a suspected DUI driver while he was walking to school.

WATCH | Community reacts to suspected DUI driver hitting 12-year-old walking to school in central Las Vegas valley