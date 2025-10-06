LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is grappling with a severe shortage of emergency medical technicians as part of a national crisis affecting major cities across the country.

On Monday morning, 25 trainees began their advanced EMT training at Clark County as part of efforts to address the critical staffing gap.

The need is urgent, with just one paramedic available for every 1,033 residents in the area.

WATCH | I found out what Clark County officials are doing to meet the critical need for EMTs:

Las Vegas faces critical EMT shortage as training programs work to fill essential roles

While that number is down from 2023's 1,400 certified paramedics for the county, Clark County is working to address this critical gap through intensive training programs designed to build the next generation of EMTs and paramedics.

"We need more EMTs, preferably paramedics," CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Mack Travis said, highlighting the dire situation facing emergency services.

The shortage comes despite hundreds of candidates applying through a rigorous application process to help fill these essential positions. Emergency responders described their vital role in crisis situations.

"You get what you put into it. We're supposed to calm the chaos on scene," Travis said.

For the new trainees, the motivation extends beyond gaining hands-on experience. After speaking with one of the students, I learned it isn't just about practical skills, but doing everything you can to keep the community safe.

For some students entering the field, emergency medical services run in the family.

Paul Bragg, a current trainee, explained his background.

"My entire family is involved in EMS. My dad's a paramedic, my sister's a paramedic," Bragg said.

Many students find their calling through the training process itself.

"Everything just clicked into place. I realized this is what I wanted to dedicate my life to," Bragg said.

The seven-week advanced EMT training course builds on entry-level EMT classes, teaching students crucial skills including advanced airway techniques, expanded medication administration, and EKG interpretation for cardiac patient assessment.

One significant factor contributing to the EMT shortage is the extensive time required for proper training. While demand for these services continues to grow, it takes months before students complete their training as advanced EMTs.

Training officials emphasized their commitment to finding candidates with the right mindset for emergency services.

Clark County says if you're interested in a career in emergency services, there are three other cohorts of those various levels expected in 2026.

"You get equity in your effort. We are looking for individuals who have a service first heart and a desire for people who have a desire to give back to their communities. We'll train you on anything else that you're going to need for the job," Travis said.

