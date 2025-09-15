Good Morning, Las Vegas: Hispanic Heritage Month begins, vigil planned for Charlie Kirk at UNLV

KTNV — We're continuing our coverage in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk. Another vigil is planned to honor his memory tonight at UNLV.

We are also marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

We're continuing our coverage on the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk's accused killer could be officially charged in Utah as soon as tomorrow.

Students at UNLV will gather for another vigil tonight to honor Charlie Kirk. The organization he founded, Turning Point USA, has focused on advocating for conservative politics in high schools, colleges, and universities, and UNLV's chapter of Turning Point will host the vigil at 6 p.m.

Recovery of state services ongoing after cyberattack

Nevada is making significant progress in recovering from a cyberattack that crippled state systems three weeks ago. Gov. Joe Lombardo said 90% of the state's websites are now back online. The Aug. 24 attack knocked out critical services, including gun background check systems. Lombardo said that system is once again fully operational as of Sunday, meaning gun sales can now resume normally after being paused for weeks.

Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month

Today, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy is hosting a special ceremony at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration gets underway at 5 p.m. and will feature a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and honoring local consulate leaders.

Observed from September 15 through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. In Clark County, Latinos make up roughly 32% of the population.

Thousands flock to Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day weekend celebrations and major sporting events

Are you enjoying the 90s? A high-pressure pattern in the Pacific Southwest will keep this relatively mild weather consistent through Wednesday in Southern Nevada. Temperatures are fairly seasonal for this time of year, if not a degree or two above average.

Later in the work week, we'll see a pattern shift in the forecast. Overnight on Thursday through next weekend, we'll have the possibility of seeing showers and thunderstorms return to the region. Friday has a 50% chance of rain in Las Vegas, but of course, we are still a few too many days out to nail down the exact timing and location of storms. Temperatures will also drop back to the low 90s on Friday, and we'll see more cloud cover.

Good news for our commuters: we aren't seeing too many issues on the roadways this morning. We can expect less-than-average traffic for a Monday since CCSD students are out of school today.

Some cars are being diverted in the area of Washington and Lamb, so if you need to travel that way this morning, you might want to allow some extra time.