Thousands flock to Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day weekend celebrations and major sporting events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of visitors from around the world descended on Las Vegas this Mexican Independence Day weekend, drawn by both holiday celebrations and major sporting events that packed the city's venues.

The weekend featured the first-ever boxing match at Allegiant Stadium, where more than 70,000 fans filled the venue for the Canelo vs. Crawford fight. Tickets for the historic fight ranged from $300 to $1,600, depending on the seating location.

Ivan Diaz and his family made a last-minute trip from California specifically for the fight.

"It was a nice experience.... You had to be there in order to feel the experience. I even got the chill when I saw all the fans," Diaz said.

The spontaneous Vegas trip came with a hefty price tag for Diaz's family.

"About $15-1700, we just paid 500 bucks for 3 tickets, and the hotel $300, food was another $300, and we lived the experience and we're happy," Diaz said.

Michael Vera, also visiting from California, spent even more on his weekend getaway.

"Probably more than $3,000," Vera said.

When asked if the expensive trip was worth it, Vera didn't hesitate.

"Yeah," Vera said.

Vera plans to extend his stay for Monday's Raiders vs. Chargers game.

"It's cool. I recommend that anybody come," Vera said.

The influx wasn't limited to sports fans.

Among the international visitors were Saudy Lizcano and her daughter, who traveled from Campeche, Mexico.

"Everything is excellent," Lizcano said.

According to officials, nearly 100,000 visitors came to Las Vegas each day during the Mexican Independence Day holiday period last year.

Despite recent drops in tourism, many visitors expressed plans to return to Las Vegas.

"I encourage everybody to come to Vegas," said Diaz.

