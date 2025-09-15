Nevada's firearm background check systems back online following cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Brady Firearms Unit background check system is back online as of Sunday, following the cyberattack that crippled Nevada's network.

The system has been fully operational since 8 a.m.

“I’m pleased to announce access to the Brady Firearms Unit was successfully restored this morning,” stated Governor Joe Lombardo. “I’m grateful to the Governor’s Technology Office and Department of Public Safety, who worked 24/7 to restore access to this essential public safety service.”

In a news conference on Friday, Lombardo stated 90% of Nevada's websites were up and running.

WATCH | Steve Sebelius reports on the latest recovery efforts from Nevada cyberattack

Lombardo: State 90% recovered from cyberattack

Since 8 a.m., licensed dealers could submit background checks electronically on the FFL portal.

The Brady Unit phone support has been restored, but non-portal users should expect short delays.

Brady staff are working extended hours to help meet the three-business-day statutory timeline for background check determinations.

Sine transactions may remain under "pending review" longer than usual due to the surge.

