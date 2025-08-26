Good Morning, Las Vegas: High chances of rain, network outages continue statewide

KTNV — If you haven't seen any rain in your part of the valley over the past few days, today might be your chance.

We're also bringing you the latest on what we know about the statewide network outages affecting multiple government services, including the DMV.

Chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday with the best chances in the afternoon hours. Storm threats include gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Spotty storms on Wednesday and we'll be drier by Thursday and through the weekend. Highs this week will remain below 100. Triple digits back in Southern Nevada by Saturday.

Continuing coverage: Statewide network outages still affecting services today

We're working to learn more about the network outage affecting a number of state agencies. It's why the DMV was closed and RTC signs stopped working. Even the FBI is investigating.

As officials work to restore operations, closures are likely to continue today, and that's leaving locals with canceled appointments and lots of frustration.

Following up on when construction will start on the CSN northwest campus

New this morning, the College of Southern Nevada is seeking more clarification from the BLM regarding when crews have to start building the northwest campus.

It's been in the works for more than 20 years, and school leaders have been operating off a 2026 deadline.

We know many of you have seen the signs and are wondering when work will begin. That's what led Justin Hinton to start asking questions a couple of years ago.

It turns out, it may be by 2028.

When will CCSD buses get stop-arm cameras? Here's what we learned.

Thanks to a new state law, school buses in Nevada are now allowed to have stop-arm cameras to catch drivers who illegally pass buses when they're stopped.

In July, CCSD officials told us they intend to take full advantage of this law. With the school year underway now, you may be wondering when those cameras will be installed to keep your kids safe while getting on and off the bus.

Anjali Patel reached out to the district for an update, and while officials still don't have an exact timeline, we did learn what the next steps are.

One surface street crash on Sahara near State Street in the downtown area that we are tracking, but otherwise, roadways are largely clear this morning.