Drivers failed to stop for CCSD buses over 11,000 times last semester, new data shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tens of thousands of school bus safety violations were found last semester in Clark County.

That's according to new data released by the Clark County School District and BusPatrol from a school bus safety pilot program.

From Jan. 13 through May 23 of this year, 30 school buses were equipped with AI-powered stop-arm cameras. During that time, they recorded 11,079 violations involving motorists who failed to stop for the school bus.

That averages to just over five illegal passings per bus per day.

The video was shared with policymakers and stakeholders across the state to show the everyday dangers children face during their school commutes.

“The numbers from the Clark County pilot program are deeply concerning and should serve as a wake-up call,” said Nevada State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “I was proud to work with BusPatrol to support this commonsense legislation to help protect our most vulnerable - our children - as they travel to and from school. This new law gives school districts the opportunity to modernize their fleets at no cost, hold dangerous drivers accountable, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The new law comes from the passing of Assembly Bill 527, which will allow cameras to be affixed to school buses to catch people who speed by when the red lights are flashing.

With this new law, school districts can capture violations on video and work with law enforcement to issue civil citations to the registered owners of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses.

“Clark County is experiencing a child safety crisis that is putting our students at risk, with a violation rate that is more than five times that of other states altogether,” said Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer for BusPatrol.

With the passage of AB 527, Nevada became the 29th state in the country to pass stop-arm enforcement legislation, joining a growing national movement to prioritize student safety.

The first day for students for the 2025-2026 Clark County School District year is Aug. 11.

