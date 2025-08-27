Good Morning, Las Vegas: DMVs stay closed after cyber attack, Summerlin parade for Little League team tonight

KTNV — The statewide cyber outage is now moving into day three, and we're answering some of your questions about how you will be affected once services are back online.

Plus, we wanted to make sure you knew about the parade to celebrate the Summerlin South All-Stars tonight on their success in the Little League World Series.

Continuing today: State services disrupted for thousands due to cyber attack

Nevada enters day three of a statewide cyber outage.

Gov. Joe Lombardo's office confirmed Nevada was hit by a cyber attack, which began early Sunday. It's knocked several state-run systems offline and state offices have been closed, most notably the DMV.

Anyssa Bohanan reports live from outside a local DMV location with what we're learning and how this security incident continues to impact us.

Happening tonight: Community to celebrate Summerlin South All-Stars with parade

The Summerlin South Little League team made history for Nevada by becoming the U.S. champions, and now the local celebrities are back home in Las Vegas.

We are ready to celebrate them tonight with a parade in Downtown Summerlin.

The parade starts at 6 p.m., and Channel 13 will be out there live, covering all the action during our newscast.

Nick Walters sat down with right fielder Mason Schutte and shortstop Ethan Robertson when they visited Channel 13 and shared how special their championship run was for them and the team.

In case you missed it: Housing help program no longer accepting applications

Clark County's Cares Housing Assistance Program, or CHAP, is no longer taking new applications. Leaders say they have now exhausted their funding. Applications already in the pipeline will still be processed, with priority given to seniors and people with disabilities.

Since the pandemic, the program has helped more than 73,000 local families stay in their homes. Anyone needing help can contact Clark County Social Services or visit the Civil Law Self Help Center downtown.

A few spotty showers and storms could linger into Wednesday, and drier air moves in for Thursday and Friday with below-average temperatures, highs in the 90s. Dry and warmer conditions return this Labor Day weekend with highs near 100 degrees both days.

After Nevada State police cleared a crash on 95 southbound after Boulder Highway in the vicinity of Desert Inn, we are now back to three lanes of traffic. It might take a bit to clear up that backup, but the rest of the roadways in the valley are looking normal for your Wednesday morning commute.