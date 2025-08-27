Clark County closes applications for COVID-era rental assistance program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Applications are no longer being accepted for a COVID-era rental assistance program for tenants facing eviction, Clark County officials announced Tuesday.

All the money dedicated to the Eviction Prevention and Fixed Income Rent Assistance programs has been allocated, according to the county. Current applicants already in the queue will still be processed in the order they were received until all funding is exhausted.

Clark County said priority will be given to senior citizens and people with disabilities who were referred through the Las Vegas Justice Court Eviction Diversion program, which delays eviction proceedings so tenants can seek legal aid and rental assistance.

The county anticipates this program to expand even further, especially with the passage of Assembly Bill 475 in the Nevada Legislature. That bill gave Clark County a $15 million allocation to expand its eviction diversion.

This application closure does not mean tenants facing eviction are without access to vital resources, though. Tenants can still contact Social Services to get information on other available programs. They can also visit the Civil Law Self Help Center — either online or in person — for information on eviction prevention tips and how to respond to a notice.



Clark County Social Services, 702-455-4270

Civil Law Self Help Center, 200 Lewis Avenue, first floor

“We recognize this news may be challenging for those who are experiencing hardship,” said Jamie Sorenson, Clark County Director of Social Services. “This funding has been in place since COVID-19, and our programming has adapted to meet the needs of our community. While the funding is reaching exhaustion, I am proud that over 73,000 residents have been assisted, and we continue to work to support those in need of other resources as best as we can.”

In December 2023, the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) transitioned into the Eviction Prevention and Fixed Income Rent Assistance to give more assistance to low-income households and address Southern Nevada's housing crisis.

Clark County said since CHAP's inception, the $375 million program was able to provide more than 70,000 households with rental assistance and 60,000 with utility help. When it transitioned in 2023, the county said more than $28 million was used to help around 4,000 households.