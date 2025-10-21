Good Morning, Las Vegas: Commissioners meet today, help coming to local manufacturing businesses

KTNV — We know rising prices due to tariffs have impacted many of you here in the valley, so we're learning about how a local Chamber of Commerce is looking to help during his economic uncertainty.

Plus, we're looking ahead to the Clark County Commission meeting today and some interesting items on the agenda.

KTNV

Help on the way to local manufacturing businesses facing unknown when it comes to tariffs

We know rising prices due to tariffs have impacted many of you here in the valley, including local businesses that are also dealing with the unknown when it comes to tariffs and might worry about what comes next.

This morning, we're hearing from a local business that says that the way they're currently operating under the volatility of these tariffs isn't sustainable.

Anyssa Bohanan is in Henderson with more on how the Chamber of Commerce there plans to help manufacturing businesses across the city during this economic uncertainty.

Help on the way to local manufacturing businesses facing unknown when it comes to tariffs

Ahead today on the Clark County Commission agenda

We're tracking local government here at Channel 13 and there are three things you should know about on the Clark County Commission agenda today.

Commissioners are set to terminate the county's contract with McDermott's Funeral and Cremation Service. This comes after the State Funeral Board voted to revoke McDermott's license. In August, we told you state inspectors had discovered disturbing conditions inside the facility.

A new Nevada law that recently went into effect opens the door for restaurants to deliver cocktails, but it's up to each county and city to decide whether they want to establish an ordinance to allow that in their jurisdiction. Today, commissioners are expected to discuss that possibility in Clark County.

And we know mosquitoes have been especially bad in some parts of the valley this year, so commissioners are also expected to discuss potentially creating a Mosquito Abatement District, a local agency responsible for managing and reducing mosquito populations.

Ahead today on the Clark County Commission agenda

Following-up: Crossing guards added at Las Vegas intersection where DUI driver killed 12-year-old

Safety upgrades have been implemented at the intersection of Owens and 21st Street in northeast Las Vegas. This comes after the tragic death of 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez, who was hit and killed by a reported DUI driver.

The improvements include the assignment of crossing guards to help students during drop-off and pick-up times.

VIDEO | Jhovani Carrillo speaks to a concerned mother who has begun to drop her kids off closer to campus following 12-year-old's death

Crossing guards added at Las Vegas intersection where 12-year-old was killed by DUI driver

KTNV

A quiet stretch of weather continues this week, although a round of clouds may bring a few light showers tonight through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday sees increasing sun after some early morning clouds and a lingering 10% shower chance. Highs will reach 80° and breezes will stay light.

Mild Afternoons, Clouds Tonight with a Stray Shower

KTNV

A fatal crash has Pebble closed at Maryland Parkway, so you will want to use Serene or Wigwam if you need to travel in that area this morning.