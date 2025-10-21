LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Safety upgrades have been implemented at the intersection of Owens and 21st Street in northeast Las Vegas. This comes after the tragic death of 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez, who was hit and killed by a reported DUI driver.

The improvements include crossing guards assigned to help students during drop-off and pick-up times.

VIDEO | Jhovani Carrillo speaks to a concerned mother who has begun to drop her kids off closer to campus following 12-year-old's death

Crossing guards added at Las Vegas intersection where 12-year-old was killed by DUI driver

These crossing guards are for Squires Elementary and Smith Middle school students who cross at that intersection, but there will be an added benefit to Rancho High students as well.

School flashers at the intersection were extended on Oct. 10 to ensure that they are active during the times that students are walking to and from nearby middle and elementary schools. Previously, these flashers were only active during times that high school students were walking to and from school, as they are located adjacent to Rancho High School.

The existing crosswalks at the intersection were cleaned so that they are more visible for drivers and pedestrians.

"I think that's the best way to move," said Jordan Cortez, a resident.

"It's an improvement," said Rosa Clark, CCSD mom.

Rosa Clark, a mother of two children who attend school near the busy intersection, called the changes "an improvement." However, she expressed ongoing concerns about driver behavior in the area.

"People don't stop. Even if they see students place their foot over the curb, they don't stop," Clark said. "It's too dangerous to walk."

Clark said she used to drop off her children at the intersection so they could cross to get to school. After Cristofer Suarez's death earlier this month, she began dropping them off closer to their campus out of fear for their safety.

Channel 13 reporter Guy Tannenbaum heard the concerns of community members:

Community reacts to suspected DUI driver hitting 12-year-old walking to school in central Las Vegas valley

"I try to drop them off on the same street, so they don't cross any busy roads. I also watch them as they walk to school. I'm truly scared," Clark said.

The concern has rippled through the neighborhood. After Cristofer's death, many parents started asking what could be done to keep their children safe. Those concerns reached the City of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Officials say the safety measures were implemented in response to community concerns following the tragic incident.

Parents I spoke with are hopeful these changes will help, though Clark emphasized that drivers also need to improve their behavior.

"It's helpful, but as drivers we also need to do better," Clark said. "I think it's a good thing."

Many parents have raised questions about why it takes a child's death to spark action.

"They need to listen to their community, they need to talk to CCSD... and I know CCSD PD also knows what is going on out there, so they all need to work together to keep the students safe so we don't have to do this again," said Krista Holloway, Founder of Walk Safely LV.

The City of Las Vegas also plans to install a new traffic light in the area, which is set to be constructed next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

