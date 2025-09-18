Las Vegas funeral home faces lawsuit after shutdown, accused of mishandling woman’s remains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas funeral home that was already shut down by state regulators is now facing a lawsuit from a grieving husband who says his wife’s body was never cremated as promised.

The lawsuit accuses McDermott’s Funeral Home of failing to cremate the woman within the time frame outlined in its contract, which guaranteed services would be completed in seven to 28 working days. Instead, more than six weeks after her death, her family discovered that she still had not been cremated.

According to court documents, her body was transferred to Davis Funeral Home by the Clark County Coroner's Office, where her family was called in to identify her remains because decomposition had advanced so far that fingerprinting was impossible.





Troubled History at McDermott’s

The case is the latest fallout for McDermott’s, which had its license revoked last month by the Nevada Funeral Board. State investigators reported shocking conditions inside the facility, including uncremated bodies and improperly stored remains.

A total of 146 bodies were recovered from McDermott’s and transferred to Davis Funeral Home under the supervision of the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Families Seeking Answers

Several families who had entrusted their loved ones to McDermott’s say they are devastated and uncertain whether the ashes they received truly belong to their relatives.

VIDEO: Alyssa Bethencourt talks to families whose loved ones have been affected by McDermott's

“If you’re not tagging the bodies properly — whose ashes are you giving to these loved ones? How do you know who you are returning to? You don’t. You can’t,” said Keline Baez, whose mom was at the facility.

Another family member, Dorothy Duran, described what the coroner told her after retrieving a body: “She said it was the worst she’s ever seen.”

Legal Action and Accountability

The lawsuit filed this week seeks more than $15,000 in damages, citing breach of contract, negligence, and emotional distress.

Funeral director and owner Chris Grant has not responded to multiple requests for comment.