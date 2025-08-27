Families fear receiving wrong ashes as cremations begin for 146 bodies recovered from shuttered funeral home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to families, cremations have begun for the 146 bodies recovered from McDermott's Funeral and Cremation Service after the facility was shut down by state regulators amid allegations of mishandling remains.

The bodies were moved to Davis Funeral Home earlier this month when McDermott's was closed. But with viewing impossible in many cases because of severe decomposition, some relatives fear they may never know whose ashes they receive.

"Is it my mom?" said Dorothy Duran, whose mother's remains were among those recovered.

"I know that it's just her body… but that's my mother. It breaks my heart that she got thrown away like garbage," Duran said.

It's a sense of closure Duran and dozens of other families may never get — being told they couldn't view their loved ones because their remains were too decomposed.

"If you're not tagging the bodies properly — whose ashes are you giving to these loved ones? How do you know who you are returning to? You don't. You can't," said Keline Baez.

State investigation reveals disturbing conditions

State regulators shut McDermott's down after recovering 146 bodies. The board's main complaint: the funeral home left at least eight bodies uncremated or unburied for months.

Nevada law requires that remains be handled "within a reasonable time," though the law doesn't define how long that means.

Investigators say what they found inside was disturbing. Photos documented fluids from a body dripping onto another. In a separate case, a body was left in a cooler without a lid — the face fully exposed.

"The coroner said it was pretty bad… she said it was the worst she's ever seen," Duran said.

Questions about criminal charges remain

I've asked the Nevada Attorney General's Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department if they've launched their own investigations — whether charges are coming — or if the case is being referred elsewhere. LVMPD tells us it has no open investigations at this time. The AG's office has not responded to our inquiry.

"Why isn't he in jail? We're suffering — why shouldn't he have to pay for that?" Duran said.

Legal experts tell me civil claims are likely: negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, and consumer-protection violations.

"Nevada does have laws relating to the abuse of a corpse," said Nicholas Kassatly of Traction Law Group.

"He was paid to do one job — provide dignity in death. He didn't do that. He broke that trust in the worst possible way," Duran said.

As cremations begin, families say they're left wondering about their loved ones and what justice could look like if they ever get it.

Fallout Extends Beyond Families

We also introduced you to Michael Trotta, who runs a graphic design shop next door to McDermott’s.

When the funeral home shut down, Trotta posted signs with Chris Grant’s contact information, hoping to point grieving families toward answers.

But now, Trotta says that decision is costing him his livelihood. He claims the property owner is forcing him out of his storefront — even though, he says, he was only trying to help.