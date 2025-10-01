LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Wednesday, Nevada businesses will be able to deliver sealed alcoholic beverages directly to customers' homes alongside their meals under a new state law. However, whether you can actually order a cocktail with your takeout will depend on your local city and county.

The new state law allows local counties and city councils to green-light regulations for those businesses to include mixed drinks with the delivery of food.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo talks to the co-owner of Tacotarian about Nevada businesses being able to deliver sealed alcoholic beverages

Nevada allows cocktail delivery to homes with new law starting Wednesday

Each alcoholic beverage sale will include a 50-cent surcharge that will fund a DUI reduction program supporting enforcement, testing, audits, treatment and education.

Regina Simmons, co-owner of Tacotarian in downtown Las Vegas, said the new law could provide much-needed revenue for restaurants still recovering from economic challenges.

"This is great news for us and all small businesses. As we all know, it's been really tough times for everyone, so having this extra revenue for the restaurant is just huge, and we are so happy," Simmons said.

Tacotarian already handles significant takeout volume, and Simmons is eager to add cocktails to their delivery offerings.

"Excited to bring margaritas to everyone," Simmons said.

The new law includes several safety measures. Delivery drivers must obtain an alcohol awareness card, and customers will need to verify their age through an ID scanning system before receiving alcoholic beverages.

Simmons said restaurants like hers already have experience with alcohol-to-go services from the COVID-19 pandemic, giving them a foundation to build upon.

"We are familiar to like the to-go system with the margaritas, so we have ideas for the jugs or the glass, but we are excited to get creative," Simmons said.

Local Christy Rivas supports the new law, believing it could help reduce drunk driving incidents.

"I think it's awesome cause then we don't have to worry about drunk drivers, and you can be social at the house," Rivas said.

Officials hope the legislation will address DUI issues in the Las Vegas valley while providing economic relief to restaurants.

Channel 13 reached out to both the county and the City of Las Vegas and asked if officials would be discussing the new law during their regular meetings and possibly create their own regulations.

Clark County has not yet responded to requests for comment about potential ordinances. A Las Vegas city spokesperson said they would check if council members plan to place an item on the agenda, but "have not heard of anything on this moving forward."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

