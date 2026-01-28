Good Morning, Las Vegas: Closing arguments in Chasing Horse trial, Point-in-Time count coming up

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We have made it halfway through the work week!

Closing arguments are set to begin today in the Nathan Chasing Horse sexual assault trial.

We also wanted to let you know about an event happening this week that is a critical part of getting funding for services that helps our local homeless community.

But first, we are again waking up to some chilly temperatures this morning, but we are looking to hit the 70s by the weekend.

Justin Bruce has a look at how much warmer we can expect to get as we close out the work week:

Weather forecast for Jan. 28, 2026

Point-in-Time Count for local homeless community taking place this week

Many of those experiencing homelessness in our community rely on resources provided by a number of programs and organizations, but many of those organizations rely on funding in order to get people the help they need.

That's why this year's Point-in-Time Count is so important.

It gives us a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness right now in Nevada.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on how the count allows organizations to continue their important work.

Happening today: Nathan Chasing Horse trial set to begin closing arguments

Closing arguments are expected to begin this afternoon in the Nathan Chasing Horse sexual assault trial after the defense rested its case yesterday.

Defense Attorney Craig Mueller called just three witnesses in an attempt to create doubt about the charges.

Nathan Chasing Horse is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court resumes at 1 p.m.

Here's a recap of what happened in court Tuesday:

Nathan Chasing Horse defense calls neurologist, family member as trial nears end

Las Vegas police crack down on unsafe driving. Here's how speeding is a major factor in road deaths

Six law enforcement agencies have joined forces to keep Las Vegas streets safe, and they're already making a significant impact with more than 2,700 traffic stops and 3,000 citations issued last month. Of those citations, 1,900 were specifically for speeding violations.

The enforcement effort comes as Metro Police report 10 people have already died this year in their jurisdiction. When you think about it, these are lives lost on roads many of us drive every single day.

Abel Garcia and Guy Tannenbaum went out with Metro Police to see exactly how speed can affect driving performance