LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The defense rested its case today in the trial of Nathan Chasing Horse after six days of testimony, with the defendant choosing not to take the stand. Defense attorneys called just three witnesses in an attempt to create doubt about the allegations against Chasing Horse.

WATCH | Nathan Chasing Horse defense calls neurologist, family member as trial nears end

Defense attorney Craig Mueller first called a neurologist who reviewed explicit video evidence tied to the charges. The doctor told jurors that, in his opinion, the person in the video appeared to be fully developed and described the images as post-pubescent.

However, prosecutors challenged that testimony, pointing out the doctor has no background in pediatrics and has never examined a pre-pubescent child.

The defense then called Shya Chasing Horse, a distant cousin of Nathan Chasing Horse, who testified she knew Corena Leone La-Croix, one of the alleged victims in the case, and said she never witnessed abuse. Shya claimed Corena's mother, Melissa, was her best friend for nearly two decades.

"Did anything happen with Corena and Nate? Not to my knowledge… not that I'm aware of," Shya Chasing Horse said.

But under cross-examination, prosecutors pressed her on the limitations of her knowledge.

"When you're not there, you're not able to determine what's happening inside the house, correct? Yes," she acknowledged.

Shya testified Corena later became one of Nathan Chasing Horse's wives and said she was with her during the period prosecutors claim the abuse began.

The defense's final witness was Nicholas Majia, who testified he worked as a helper and security for Chasing Horse for several years and said he never saw anything inappropriate.

Court resumes on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with closing arguments. Nathan Chasing Horse is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.