Good Morning, Las Vegas: CCSD leaders to give student safety update, packed Commissioners agenda

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We have a lot we are tracking today.

The Clark County Commission is set to get an update and make decisions on major sporting developments for Las Vegas.

We are also tracking some major court cases, including the man accused of shooting and killing two people inside a Smith's grocery store and the suspect accused of causing a lockdown at multiple North Las Vegas schools.

That court appearance comes the same day CCSD leaders are set to go over student safety as the school year winds down.

But first, our cooler temps are lingering after the gusty weekend we had, but how long will these temperatures stick around?

Meteorologist Justin Bruce has your forecast:

A Few Breezes, Back to the 80s

Ahead today: CCSD leaders discuss student safety as end of the school year approaches

The suspect accused of causing a hours-long lockdown at Legacy High School with shots fired on campus is due in court today.

Police say Jallel Jenkins-Harris ran onto the grounds of Legacy High School last week after trying to steal items from a nearby store.

Investigators say both he and the police fired their weapons on the campus.

Jenkins-Harris is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

His scheduled court appearance comes the same day the Clark County School District Police Department is hosting a news conference at 10 a.m.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from Legacy High School this morning with more.

Ahead today: CCSD leaders discuss student safety as end of the school year approaches

Continuing coverage: Suspects in deadly grocery store shooting back in court today

The man accused of a deadly double shooting at a south valley grocery store is due back in court today. Alejandro Estrada is set to make his initial appearance on burglary charges.

This comes after a judge denied his bail yesterday. During that hearing, Estrada pleaded not guilty to open murder and aggravated stalking.

Police say he shot and killed his ex and her new husband inside a Smith's store last Tuesday.

Judge Amy Wilson said that Estrada created extreme danger not only to the victims but to the public with his actions.

Senior Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt was in the courtroom and has more on the charges he's facing:

Suspect in fatal Smith's shooting enters not guilty plea, held without bail

Developments: Clark County Commission hearing major sports topics today

Clark County commissioners are tackling three major sports topics today. They will vote on extending the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2037. Leaders praise the economic gains, but some local business owners complain about negative impacts on their businesses and traffic.

Commissioners will also vote on a parade hosted by Flavor Flav. The event will be part of "She Got Game" weekend and will honor more than 100 female Olympians.

Finally, the board will get an update on the new Athletics ballpark. The team will share design plans for the stadium at the former Tropicana site.

Taylor Rocha previously spoke to The Gist, who's helping develop "She Got Game" weekend: