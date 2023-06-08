'We know they're coming': VGK gears up for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The road to the Stanley Cup continues as the Vegas Golden Knights gear up to go head-to-head with the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the best-of-seven series two games to none.

Both Game 1 and Game 2 have gotten chippy with players going at it on the ice. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said it could happen again but that physicality is just part of playoff hockey.

"The scrum, to me, sometimes you've got to take a punch in the face. That's just the way that works. Hopefully, you stay out of them and you don't get on the wrong side of those," Cassidy said. "No one wants to get hit. It's a bit of playoff hockey where you have to balance your response with discipline and keep it in check and we're trying to do those things. I think we were prepped for this a little bit through the Edmonton series too. That one got a little bit nasty and we were able to get through it."

Players echoed Cassidy saying they're expecting Florida to give them everything they've got.

"It's going to be a tough test," said Shea Theodore. "We've played tough teams on the road in tough buildings and I think we've capitalized on our opportunities. It's another challenge for us but I think we've battled that adversity all year."

That adversity includes things like injuries, illnesses, and finding players that would fill out the roster. One of those additions was Teddy Blueger who was sent to Vegas as part of a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in March.

"To me, it's kind of like a fairytale story," Blueger said. "Getting traded and only being here three months, it's been special. It was a little weird at first but it's been a good fit. To be here, we need to take a lot of pride in it. It doesn't happen really often and you have to enjoy every single moment of it. You never know when your next opportunity is coming."

Players and coaches said team chemistry has played a big role in the team coming together this year and that management has done a great job finding players that are the right fit at the right time.

"They're guys that weren't wanted. I shouldn't say that but I remember in Boston when [VGK] took Colin Miller. It's not that we didn't like him but the rules were we had to leave someone exposed," Cassidy said. "There's a lot of guys who have been through this. They have that bond."

RELATED LINK: 'It's water under the bridge': Marchessault, Smith reflect on Panthers past

Cassidy added that through pairing players during practice, it also builds teamwork.

"Who do we fit around them? What do they need? That's what we ask ourselves," Cassidy said. "[Brett] Howden has speed and can check. He can get to the net. Well, maybe Stevey and Stoney's a good fit there. [Michael] Amadio's with Karly and Smitty because he can make plays off the wall and they're a good rush line. We needed a guy who can go to the net. Barbashev fit right in. Now, you have pieces that compliment the line. Then you can deal with the fallout of 'he's not a top line player.' Well, you don't know that until he plays. How about we have three top lines and not have to put all our best players on the same line?"

For the players, hitting the road together is one of their favorite parts of the season.

"I love the road, to be honest," said Jonathan Marchessault. "All the guys are together having dinner, playing cards together. There's no dull moment with this group of guys."

According to some of the players, the competitions are intense.

"During playoffs, when you stay in a city for an extended period of time, we have a meal room and we've got training tables. Some of the hotels put games in there," said Alec Martinez. "In Dallas, they had Connect Four and there were some pretty heated matches."

But there's one person in particular that takes things to a whole other level.

"Marchy's ultra competitive and will do anything to win a card game or any basketball hoop game that we play in the training room," said Mark Stone. "In practice, he tries to score every shot he takes and it kind of leaks into the game."

Another key member of the team got a shoutout during Wednesday's press conference: assistant equipment manager J.W. Aiken. During Game 2, he spotted Stone break a stick and had a new one in Stone's hand in seconds. That allowed Stone to get back to the action quickly, which ultimately led to a goal by Howden.

"I think he knew my stick was broken before I actually broke it," said Stone. "He saw me block the shot. He was dialed in right away to get it ready. Sometimes, I find it weird when guys are trying to stick around in the zone and play without a stick. I thought I'd take three seconds to get one. The boys made a great play to get the puck and I was already up there so it was a great goal."

So with fresh sticks, team chemistry that's stronger than ever, and eyes on the prize, the Golden Knights said they're ready for the next battle.

"We've got to come out with a good start, take care of pucks, and play our game," said Brayden McNabb. "If we can forecheck them early and establish our game, we're pretty hard to play against. We just got to make sure our energy is there and follow our game plan."

"There's no reason for a good winning team to not be able to show up in the Stanley Cup Final," said Marchessault. "We don't have home ice anymore and it's going to be a good battle for us. We're going to adapt to any situation and it should be fine if we play our game."

"We're not chasing certain matchups. We trust the guys that are going over the boards," said Stone. "Guys aren't asked to play 23-24 minutes. When you have a team like that, you play the right way and have the energy to do so. As players, when you know you're up next, it's a good feeling."

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night. The puck drops at FLA Live Arena at 5 p.m.