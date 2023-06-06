Vegas Golden Knights taking on Florida Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to once again rock The Fortress as the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are facing off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Going into the game, VGK leads the Panthers one game to none in the best of seven series.

PREGAME

The Golden Knights are looking to improve heading into Game 2 as head coach Bruce Cassidy and several players said they didn't play their best even though they managed to win.

"We know they'll want to bring a better game but we do too,. We don't think we were at our best and that's typical of Game 1's," Cassidy said. "We want to put them on their heels if we can. It's tough to do with this team. At the end of the day, if we can do that and get the ice tilted our way, that's what we want."

There were several key moments in Game 1 including Shea Theodore's first goal of the playoffs, Adin Hill's viral save, and a scuffle that saw Nic Hague get punched by Matthew Tkachuk. Emotional maturity and knowing when to let things go is one key to the Knights' success. The Golden Knights finished the regular season with the fewest penalty minutes in the league (599) and was the only team that took fewer penalties per 60 minutes.

When asked about the incident before the game, Hague said it's "all part of the game."

"We have to try and manage that especially as the series go on," Hague said. "Just keep our cool. Keep our emotions and just focus on the bigger picture and the task at hand."

FIRST PERIOD

The Golden Knights came out aggressively with two shots on goal in the period but neither one was able to get past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Just 4:10 into the first period and Adin Hill makes another key save after going one-on-one with Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe and the crowd goes wild.