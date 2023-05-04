VGK announces watch parties, additional fan activations for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights say more fun in on the way for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team is currently leading the Edmonton Oilers after winning Game 1 of the series 6-4.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Knights said there will be music, food, and drinks on Toshiba Plaza. Local tattoo artist, Joey Hamilton from Revolt Tattoos, will also have both permanent or temporary tattoos featuring the team's logo.

If you don't have a ticket for the game, the Knights said fans can watch the action live while it is broadcast in Toshiba Plaza.

If you are going to the game, the team said fans can download the Stadium FX app on their iPhone or Android device to "become part of the team's immersive experience" during the pregame show.

VGK said that fans will also be able to buy the team's game-work Reverse Retro jerseys from the regular season. Those jerseys will also be bundled together with game-worn helmets.

Doors open at T-Mobile Arena 90 minutes prior to puck drop.

Vegas will hit the road for games three and four but the Knights are once again hosting watch parties around town.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday and you can catch the action at Crica's Stadium Swim, which will host fans beginning at 4 p.m. The game will be shown on the 40-foot screen.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday with the watch party at Red Rock Casino's Sandbar. Fans will be allowed in starting at 5:30 p.m.

At both events, a team-signed stick and playoff tickets will be raffled off.