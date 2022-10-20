Vegas Golden Knights debut new Reverse Retro jersey, first in pro sports to feature glow-in-the-dark lettering

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are donning a black uniform for the first time in franchise history this season.

The 2022-23 Reverse Retro Authentic Uniform was unveiled Thursday. It features black as the primary color for the first time, plus a glow-in-the-dark "VEGAS" emblazoned on the front.

The Golden Knights will wear the newest uniform for eight games throughout the 2022-23 season.

There's another reason for fans to get excited about the new jerseys. The Knights are known for their innovative in-game experience, and the organization will create a unique, lighting-effects driven experience at T-Mobile Arena for the nights the team dons the Reverse Retro kits.

"Fans can expect to see one of the Las Vegas Strip's most exciting shows each night as T-Mobile Arena transforms into the epitome of the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World pairing a one-of-a-kind light show with professional sport," a VGK press release states.

The Golden Knights highlighted some of the unique features of the adidas-collab Reverse Retro jerseys:



The jerseys embody the Excalibur and Stardust hotels, inspired by old neon hotel signs of the Vegas Strip in the 1990s.

The "VEGAS" across the front uses the same font as the Excalibur Hotel.

The numbers on the back copy the cosmic lettering of the outer-space themed Stardust hotel.

The glow-in-the-dark feature is the first of its kind in professional sports uniforms.

The pants feature white swords designed to resemble the sword within the Excalibur sign.

VGK's traditional red and gold and still represented on the jersey as striping details. The red detailing will also "come to life" under the UV light to resemble neon sign tubing, while the NHL crest is remixed in vintage orange and black colors.

The Knights will don the new Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time on Nov. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena.

Jerseys will be available for pre-sale in person and online at VegasTeamStore.com, at The Arsenal at City National Arena, and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena starting on Wednesday. The jerseys will then be available exclusively at team store locations starting on Nov. 15. They can be purchased online when general retail sale begins on Nov. 20, according to VGK.

In addition to the first game on Nov. 26, the Knights will wear the Reverse Retro uniforms for the following games:



Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Philidelphia Flyers

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. New York Islanders

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Nashville Predators

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Dallas Stars

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Washington Capitals

The Knights' gold jersey will remain the primary uniform for home games, with white mainly worn on the road. The steel gray uniforms will also be worn at select home games this season, the team noted.