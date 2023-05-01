Golden Knights kicking off second round of Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers starting on Wednesday.

According to the Knights website, Vegas will host games 1 and 2 as well as games 5 and 7, if they are necessary.

That means games 3 and 4 will be on the road in Edmonton.

As of Monday morning, the NHL hasn't announced what those game times will be.

In Round 1, the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games while the Oilers took down the Los Angeles Kings in six games.

According to William Hill, Edmonton is the favorite going into this series.

The Oilers are 27-6 when scoring first in potential series-clinching games, including a 12-3 record when doing so on the road.

The company said two Canadian teams — Toronto and Edmonton — are now tied for the best odds, 4-to-1, to win the Stanley Cup. The last Canadian team to win was Montreal in 1993.