Road closures, construction could make getting to The Fortress difficult Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday is game day as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, two big projects could slow drivers down as they make their way to The Fortress.

The I-15 Tropicana Project and Formula 1 paving along Las Vegas Boulevard.

In regards to the Tropicana project, all ramps are closed at Tropicana and I-15 while Tropicana itself is reduced to two lanes with the diverging diamond interchange.

To avoid the mess, there are a couple of alternate routes.

For drivers trying to get to the Aria parking garage and coming in from the north, exit the I-15 at Spring Mountain Road. Then, turn right onto Las Vegas Boulevard and right on Park Avenue.

There is a full, detailed list of how to get to different Strip parking garages on the Golden Knights website.

However, that's not all drivers are dodging and paving continues ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

From now through May 19, Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands and Harmon, near the Fashion Show Mall and Treasure Island, only one northbound and southbound lane will be open.

If you'd like to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard altogether, you can take Koval Lane or Frank Sinatra Drive.

After this phase of the project wraps up in May, paving will begin on Harmon Avenue.