Phase two of the Tropicana Project is underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you feel like you're sitting in traffic on Interstate 15 near the Strip longer than usual, you're not alone.

The Tropicana Project is continuing in phase two but this means more growing pains, which is affecting both drivers and businesses in the area.

Daniel Convertino owns a few body shops including Benztek Performance, which is around the corner from the 15 and Tropicana. He said he knows the project has to happen and will improve the area.

"It has slowed business down a little bit. I would say we are off about 18%," Convertino said. "I stay away from that area myself."

Convertino said they've been adjusting for their customers.

"Sometimes, I will stay here later if my client wants to come after five to drop off a car," Convertino said. "I have been known to come a little earlier too if they want to beat the traffic."

The 15 back-up seems more intense and there is a reason for that. As crews are working to build a half interchange ramp at the 15 and Harmon from the HOV lanes, crews need to adjust traffic flow.

"We had to shift some lanes and close one lane each direction temporarily on the 15," NDOT's Justin Hopins said. "That is what you are seeing right now."

Hopkins said the lane reduction will last a few weeks.

Drivers may have also noticed big pieces of equipment in the area.

"All of the work you are seeing right there is all the work that needs to happen to rebuild the north side of Tropicana overpass," Hopkins said. "It is quite a process because that bridge is going to be built taller, longer, and wider."

Other parts of the project you could see soon includes widening the west side of the 15 north of Tropicana and the widening of Tropicana west of the 15.

There will be five total phases and the entire project will last through 2025.