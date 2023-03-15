City officials plan to improve streets ahead of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Strip will soon see more construction cones.

It's ahead of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix that's set for November 16 through November 18.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said paving operations will begin next month.

During a presentation Tuesday, Terry Miller, from Miller Project Management who is working on the circuit and paddock building, said they're looking at doing this in several phases.

The initial paving process will kick off on April 2 and affect the following areas:

Sands Avenue - April 2 to April 7

Las Vegas Boulevard - April 9 to May 19

Harmon Avenue - May 22 to May 26

Koval Lane - June 11 to June 16

Paddock Site - June 19 to June 30

Sphere Site - August 21 to August 25

Phase 2 with final track paving will affect the same locations but on a separate date.

Sands Avenue - July 16 to July 21

Las Vegas Boulevard - July 23 to July 28

Harmon Avenue - July 30 to August 4

Paddock Site - August 6 to August 11

Koval Lane - August 13 to August 18

Sphere Site - September 10 to September 15

Miller said crews will only wonk on one or two lanes at a time and the Strip will not be fully shut down while they work.

As of Tuesday night, officials haven't outlined who will pay for the roadwork.