City officials plan to improve streets ahead of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Strip will soon see more construction cones.
It's ahead of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix that's set for November 16 through November 18.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said paving operations will begin next month.
During a presentation Tuesday, Terry Miller, from Miller Project Management who is working on the circuit and paddock building, said they're looking at doing this in several phases.
The initial paving process will kick off on April 2 and affect the following areas:
- Sands Avenue - April 2 to April 7
- Las Vegas Boulevard - April 9 to May 19
- Harmon Avenue - May 22 to May 26
- Koval Lane - June 11 to June 16
- Paddock Site - June 19 to June 30
- Sphere Site - August 21 to August 25
Phase 2 with final track paving will affect the same locations but on a separate date.
- Sands Avenue - July 16 to July 21
- Las Vegas Boulevard - July 23 to July 28
- Harmon Avenue - July 30 to August 4
- Paddock Site - August 6 to August 11
- Koval Lane - August 13 to August 18
- Sphere Site - September 10 to September 15
Miller said crews will only wonk on one or two lanes at a time and the Strip will not be fully shut down while they work.
As of Tuesday night, officials haven't outlined who will pay for the roadwork.