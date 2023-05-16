Vegas Golden Knights to face Dallas Stars in Western Conference Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' Western Conference Final opponent was decided Monday night in Game 7 of the playoff series between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken.

The Golden Knights will face the Dallas Stars in the seven-game series after Dallas beat out Seattle in a 2-1 victory. Games 1 and 2 will be played at T-Mobile Arena on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Exact dates for the rest of the series had yet to be announced as of Monday.

#UKnightTheRealm Episode 3: Quest for the West pic.twitter.com/mYsHhbA0wL — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 16, 2023

Tickets for home games went on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Prices for available seats ranged from $109 to $760 at last check.

The conference final matchup vs. Dallas will see Golden Knights players take on the team led by their former head coach, Pete DeBoer. He was let go after VGK failed to advance to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, and the Knights hired current head coach Bruce Cassidy.

VGK clinched a spot in the conference final after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round playoffs series on Sunday.

A hat trick from Jonathan Marchessault and a decisive performance from goaltender Adin Hill sealed VGK's victory and sent the Oilers home.

With their Round 2 victory, the Golden Knights have now won nine playoff series since joining the NHL in the 2017-18 season — second only to the Tampa Bay Lightning, VGK insider Gary Lawless noted Sunday night.

This will be the Golden Knights' fourth trip to the conference championship in just six seasons.