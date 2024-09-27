Vegas Golden Knights take the win over Utah Hockey Club in third preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in force Friday night as they took the victory over the Utah Hockey Club on home turf at T-Mobile Arena.

VGK took the lead over Utah 5-2 in their first-ever matchup with the new team since they made the move to Salt Lake City from Arizona.

Vegas, coming off a 2-3 defeat from Los Angeles over the Kings on Wednesday, made a comeback after scoring three unanswered 3rd-period goals, bumping them to a 2-1 preseason.

New pregame hype video for the Vegas Golden Knights is, as expected, pretty sick.#VegasBorn | @KTNV pic.twitter.com/5bbO8PWJir — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) September 28, 2024

Check below for the updates during the game after puck drop.

LIVE UPDATES

FIRST PERIOD

— 11:29 left: VGK goalie Adin Hill hits the deck and makes an outreached save to keep the game scoreless.

— 9:56 left: Newcomer forward Victor Olofsson has a scoring opportunity on a 2-on-1 but his shot on goal is off the mark.

— 4:05 left: Hill makes another impressive save to keep Utah off the board.

— 1:02 left: VGK can't cash in on their second power play opportunity of the period, going 0-2 on PP through the 1st.

— End of the First Period. Score is 0-0

SECOND PERIOD

— 12:17 left: With VGK on the penalty kill, Utah's Michael Carcone scores on Adin Hill to start the scoring. Knights trail 1-0.

— 9:04 left: Jack Eichel's strong slap shot is gobbled up by Utah goalie Matt Villalta. Vegas scoreless past the game's halfway point.

— 5:58 left: On VGK's third power play of the night, a one-timer from Alex Pietrangelo gets past Villalta to get the Golden Knights on the board. 1-1 tie.

— 3:14 left: Utah answers the Vegas goal with one of their own. Hill loses his footing at the crease and Ryan McGregor shoots it in. Hockey Club retakes a 2-1 lead.

— 2:04 left: With a man from both teams in the box, Pietrangelo makes a great feed and Jack Eichel scores the 4-on-4 goal. Vegas ties the game back up at 2.

— End of the Second Period. Score is 2-2

THIRD PERIOD

— 13:43 left: On a centering feed from Tanner Laczynski, Pavel Dorofeyev nets a goal to give Vegas a 3-2 lead.

— 13:14 left: 29 seconds of game time later, another VGK goal! Keegan Kolesar scores to put the Knights in the driver's seat, up 4-2 midway through the last period.

10:27 left: A fight breaks loose and Zack Whitecloud is handed a double minor penalty for hitting another player with his stick.

— 3:20 left: Jack Eichel centers and Ivan Barbashev scores to make it three unanswered VGK goals. Vegas leads 5-2 late in the 3rd.

— FINAL: Golden Knights win 5-2

Golden Knights beat Utah 5-2 in their first-ever matchup, Vegas scoring three unanswered 3rd period goals to improve to 2-1 in preseason.



Standing ovation from those who stuck around to see double zeros of the first VGK win in the Fortress since May 3. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/MJA8FoHw1u — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) September 28, 2024

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.