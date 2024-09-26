Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights

LIVE UPDATES: Vegas Golden Knights and LA Kings clash in preseason home opener at T-Mobile Arena

Hockey is back at the Fortress as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the LA Kings in their first home preseason game this year.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ice is down, the music is loud and hockey is back inside T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the Los Angeles Kings in their first preseason game at home this year.

WHERE TO WATCH | Vegas Golden Knights preseason game broadcast schedule

Vegas is coming off a 4-2 win in San Jose over the Sharks on Sunday.

Fans can expect to see goaltender Ilya Samsonov make his VGK debut tonight between the pipes.

Alexander Holtz will also make his first start in gold after spending the last three seasons with New Jersey.

Check back here for updates once the puck drops at 7 p.m.

SECOND PERIOD:
— END OF SECOND: Kings 3, VGK 1
— 11:50: Goal Warren Foegele. LA restores its two-goal lead. 3-1 Kings.
— 17:27: Noah Hanifin gets it in the back of the net to get the Knights on the board. 2-1 Kings.

FIRST PERIOD:
— END OF FIRST: Kings 2, VGK 0
— 5:01: Tanner Jeannot immediately scores again for the Kings. Now up 2-0.
— 5:21: Kings get on the board first with a power play goal from Alex Laferriere. Kings 1-0.

HOW TO WATCH