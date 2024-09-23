Vegas Golden Knights skirt by Sharks in 4-2 win in first preseason game

Preseason for the Vegas Golden Knights is finally here.

The guys in gold are facing off against the San Jose Sharks.

RELATED STORY: Vegas Golden Knights 2024 preseason broadcast schedule released: Here's where you can watch

FIRST PERIOD

At 6:45 into the game, the Knights break the stalemate. Callahan Burke scores a tip-in goal, assisted by Brandon Hickey and Brendan Brisson, sending the Knights into the lead.

A wrist shot from Luca Cagnoni is saved by Akira Schmid. Sharks’ Ethan Cardwell gets a shot off, only to be denied by Blackwood.

Givani Smith receives a misconduct penalty for roughing against Kaedan Korczak. Korczak delivers a solid check to Macklin Celebrini and Ferraro returning the favor on Brisson.

Tanner Laczynski prevails against Mikael Granlund, keeping the pressure on the Sharks’ net. Grigori Denisenko takes a quick snap shot, but Mackenzie Blackwood is ready, making the save.

First period ends with 1-0 Golden Knights.

things we like to see: a Cal Burke goal 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6oxQpbAua7 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 23, 2024

SECOND PERIOD

Sharks' Ty Dellandrea faces of against Tanner Laczynski and wins, allowing Sam Kickinson an opportunity for a wrist shot, saved by Schmid.

Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood saves three wrist shots by Brisson, Laczynski and Hutton.

The Sharks want to get on the board, but giveaways by Keegan Kolesar and Robert Hagg are hindering their chances.

Keegan Kolesar hits Luca Cagnoni, and the physicality ramps up. Mason Morelli gets a wrist shot off, but it's another save for Blackwood.

Six minutes into the second period, Brett Howden scores a goal with no assists, bringing the score to 2-0.

Schmid makes another save against a slap shot from Klim Kostin, followed by a Jack Thompson shot blocked by Gage Quinney.

.Robert Hagg's attempt gets deflected by Cody Ceci.

Tanner Pearson gets a chance with a wrist shot, but Blackwood continues his strong performance.

With less than 10 minutes left in the period, Isaiah Saville is subbed in as goalie for the Golden Knights.

Tuomas Uronen buries one in, bringing the Golden Knights to 3-0.

Jakub Brabenec gets a chance on the ice, but his shot is turned away by Georgi Romanov.

Lucas Vanroboys wins a faceoff against Gage Quinney, but the puck finds its way into the crowd, leading to a brief stop.

Givani Smith then steps up for the Sharks, firing a wrist shot that Saville saves.

Granlund continues to dominate in faceoffs, winning another one against Gage Quinney.

William Eklund gets a tip-in chance but sends it wide left.

The Sharks are looking to gain some momentum, but Luca Cagnoni’s shot is blocked by Robert Hagg.

Callahan Burke tries to redirect a shot, but it’s saved by Georgi Romanov.

Second period ends at 3-0 Golden Knights.

It was 2-0 until Tuomas fired this one in 🚨 pic.twitter.com/at5rwu2GEn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 23, 2024

THIRD PERIOD

Bret Howden wins the faceoff against Mikael Granlund.

Cody Ceci tries to get in on the action, but his wrist shot goes wide left.

Sam Dickinson finds his shot blocked by Tanner Laczynski.

Callahan Burke unleashes a wrist shot, but Romanov saves yet another attempt.

Ty Dellandrea takes a shot that Saville saves.

Mason Morelli gets a chance with a backhand shot, but Romanov refuses to let any pucks slip by.

Christoffer Sedoff tries to find a gap with a snap shot, only to have Georgi Romanov deny him as well. Tanner Pearson then takes his turn, sending a wrist shot toward the net, but Romanov blocks.

Granlund wins yet another faceoff, this time against Gage Quinney.

Cody Ceci steps up next, taking a snap shot that finds its way to Saville, who is solid inside the goal, denying the attempt.

Granlund is relentless, trying to tip the puck into the net, but Saville is ready, making two crucial saves.

Macklin Celebrini is determined to spark some life into the Sharks. He takes a shot that’s blocked by Tyler Toffoli. Celebrini follows up with a wrist shot, but it sails wide left.

The Sharks finally make it onto the board with a Macklin Celebrini wrist shot.

Ty Dellandrea takes a shot, but it’s blocked by Christoffer Sedoff.

Nico Sturm gives away the puck, and Brendan Brisson seizes the moment with a backhand shot. Romanov is there, making the save.

Sharks get another goal from Tyler Toffoli, assisted by Macklin Celebrini and Luca Cagnoni.

Tanner Pearson follows up with a shot, but it sails wide left.

Robert Hagg takes a wrist shot, but Georgi Romanov makes the save to keep the score at 3-2.

Callahan Burke tries to find the back of the net, firing a wrist shot, but Romanov stops that one as well.

Kaedan Korczak takes his turn with a slap shot, but Romanov denies the attempt.

Christoffer Sedoff steps up with a wrist shot, but Georgi Romanov makes another save.

Jack Thompson gets a shot off, but it’s blocked by Grigori Denisenko.

Luca Cagnoni takes a wrist shot, but Isaiah Saville is right there to make the save, keeping the Knights’ lead intact.

Keegan Kolesar takes a shot, but it sails wide to the right.

Toffoli takes a slap shot, but it’s saved by Saville.

At the end of the third period, Hutton makes a wrap around, getting the Knights another point and ending the game 4-2.