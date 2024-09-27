Vegas Golden Knights take on Utah Hockey Club in third preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time to hit the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena for their third preseason game.

Vegas is coming off a 2-3 defeat from Los Angeles over the Kings on Wednesday, but the team is looking to make a comeback.

Check below for updates once the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.