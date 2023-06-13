Vegas Golden Knights ready for battle against Florida Panthers in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the rest of the valley are ready for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Going into Tuesday night's game, Vegas was up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series against the Florida Panthers. Players previously said the key to success tonight will include keeping their emotions in check and just playing their game.

The Golden Knights could win it all with a victory Tuesday night and the Stanley Cup will be at T-Mobile Arena.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there will be a "very visible" police presence in and around T-Mobile Arena and that traffic would be heavier than normal.

PREGAME

The Vegas Golden Knights could clinch tonight and become Stanley Cup Champions.

However, both players and coaches have tried to not to think about it too much and focus on normal routines. For example, head coach Bruce Cassidy had a laid-back morning.

"I took my dog Winnie for a walk probably around 11:30 a.m. It was awesome," Cassidy said.

For Keegan Kolesar, it meant unwinding and not thinking about the game.

"I shut off yesterday, watched a movie, relaxed and got my mind off sports," Kolesar said. "I recommend watching The Prestige by Christopher Nolan. It's a good movie. You'll never see the ending coming."

And as game time approaches, the team is going through their normal prep and treating Tuesday's game like any other game.

"We met this morning and went over a few things. We talked about the details and a couple of things relative to the Panthers, some of the things we do well and want to continue to do well," Cassidy said. "Once the puck drops, we'll see where we're at. Let's get on with the game and you'll figure it out as you go."

Cassidy added he knows there will be some jitters going into the game.

"There's a sense of obligation to get it done because their families are in town and they're in front of their home crowd," Cassidy said. "We felt a little like that in Game 5 against Dallas and we didn't do it. You want to get the guys out of that head space. Once they get into their car and head to the rink, they focus on how to win like we have for every game this year."

And for Mark Stone, that's where the team thrives.

"There's a lot of excitement. I think we want to have the mindset of just going game-by-game," Stone said. "I know it's a cliche but it's the hardest one to win. [Florida] has their back against the wall. I think we learned in the Dallas series not to take your foot off the gas but we got it back on the rails there. We were playing as desperate as we were all playoffs in that Game 6."

The puck drops at 5 p.m. and Zach Whitecloud said Vegas is ready to bring it.

"As a team, you recognize what weapons [the Panthers] have and how they use them in their lineup," Whitecloud said. "As far as our group, we're focusing on what we can do to impact the game and execute our game plan and stick to what we do best."