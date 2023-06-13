Live DJ, fighter jet flyover at Toshiba Plaza ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fighter jet flyover and a live DJ at Toshiba Plaza will kick off Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are up 3-1 in their NHL championship series against the Florida Panthers.

Starting at 3 p.m., Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aioki will DJ for fans arriving to Toshiba Plaza ahead of the game. Officials with the Vegas Golden Knights say the concert will be free, with no ticket required to attend.

Then fighter pilots from Nellis Air Force Base will take to the skies for a flyover at approximately 3:33 p.m., an Air Force public information officer stated on social media.

🚨 Set your alarms 🚨



At 3:33 p.m. #NellisAFB fighter jets will rip through the Vegas skyline for Game 5 of the #StanleyCup Finals showcasing the commitment & synergy of the @USAirForce and the spirit of championship hockey.



Go Knights Go!#UKnightTheRealm @NHL @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/jfAHBNnjUn — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) June 13, 2023

"Fans will enjoy a firsthand look at America's combat aviation airpower, as two F-15 and two F-35 fighter jets soar through the skies, leaving a trail of excitement, patriotism, and Vegas Golden Knights pride in their wake," VGK officials stated.

Local tattoo artist Joey Hamilton from Revolt Tattoos will return to Toshiba Plaza before Game 5, offering free permanent or temporary tattoos with the Knights' logo.

"Fans without a ticket (to the game) are invited to stick around and view the game live from Toshiba Plaza," Knights officials stated.

