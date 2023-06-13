Watch Now
Where to watch Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 against Florida Panthers

Places to go for Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 watch parties.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:53:00-04

The Vegas Golden Knights kick off their fifth game playing against the Florida Panthers June 13.

With the series being 3-1, places around the Las Vegas valley have made it convenient for fans to gather, and support the Golden Knights.

Here's a list of places to cheer on the Golden Knight's as they are one win away from taking home the Stanley Cup:

Henderson Watch Party

Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water Street

The City of Henderson says doors open at 5 p.m. for a family friendly watch party, with live entertainment, food and beverage vendors.

The city says limited, fee parking is available at Water Street parking garage. Water Street will be closed due to vehicle traffic.

More information here.

Six Nations Grand River

Six Nations Community Hall, 1738, Fourth Line

Game 5 Doors open at 7:15 pm Tuesday, June 13.

Hyper X Arena

3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV, 89119

Hyper X Arena will include

  • 50 ft LED screen.
  • Additional T.V's, giveaways during each intermission.
  • A full bar and kitchen experience.

More information here.

KTNV will provide further updates when Watch parties become available.

