Where to watch Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 against Florida Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights kick off their fifth game playing against the Florida Panthers June 13.

With the series being 3-1, places around the Las Vegas valley have made it convenient for fans to gather, and support the Golden Knights.

Here's a list of places to cheer on the Golden Knight's as they are one win away from taking home the Stanley Cup:

Henderson Watch Party

Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water Street

The City of Henderson says doors open at 5 p.m. for a family friendly watch party, with live entertainment, food and beverage vendors.

The city says limited, fee parking is available at Water Street parking garage. Water Street will be closed due to vehicle traffic.

More information here.



Six Nations Grand River

Six Nations Community Hall, 1738, Fourth Line

Game 5 Doors open at 7:15 pm Tuesday, June 13.

GAME 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals is on Tuesday, June 13.

Join the Stanley Cup Watch Party as we cheer on Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers as they battle the Vegas Golden Knights.

Doors open at 7:15 pm. Game time is 8pm.

📍Six Nations Community Hall (1738 Fourth Line) pic.twitter.com/kG2IDlARJN — Six Nations of the Grand River (@SixNationsGR) June 12, 2023

Hyper X Arena

3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV, 89119

Hyper X Arena will include

50 ft LED screen.

Additional T.V's, giveaways during each intermission.

A full bar and kitchen experience.

More information here.

KTNV will provide further updates when Watch parties become available.