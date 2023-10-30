Vegas Golden Knights hosting gas giveaway in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are once again getting ready to give away free gas to fans.

It's part of their "Gas Up" partnership with Smith's Food & Drug Stores.

Team officials said they're planning on giving away $20,000 in free gas on Friday, Nov. 3 at a Smith's Marketplace in Henderson, which is located at 845 East Lake Mead Parkway.

The event is open to all fans and starts at 8 a.m. The first 400 vehicles will each receive $50 in gas. In addition, Smith's officials said gas at that location will be lowered by 20 cents all day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when customers use their Smith's rewards card.

Fans are limited to one visit and will be greeted by members of the Golden Knights organization as well as members of the VGK cast.

This will be the fourth gas donation event VGK and Smith's have hosted.