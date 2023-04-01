Fan appreciation week: Vegas Golden Knights announce free gas and giveaways

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Free gas, watch parties, and giveaways are just some of the things the Vegas Golden Knights have planned for fan appreciation week.

On Friday, the team unveiled upcoming events, which will actually run longer than a week.

The fun starts on April 4 leading up to the free gas event on April 14.

On Tuesday, the team is hosting two watch parties. The first will be to see AFC Bournemouth take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

In case you didn't know, VGK owner Bill Foley also owns AFC Bournemouth.

Fans who buy merchandise at The Arsenal at City National Arena will receive 25% off their bill at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, which is where the watch party will be starting at 11:45 a.m.

Then, a Golden Knights watch party will be at the Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book at 5 p.m. However, you need to be at least 21 years old to go to this watch party.

Fans will get to meet VGK mascot Chance and members of the VGK cast. There will also be special giveaways including a pair of tickets to the team's final home game on April 11.

On Saturday, April 8, the Golden Knights are hosting a watch party at Lifeguard Arena.

Fans will get to meet team broadcasters, Chance, and members of the VGK cast and they will also be giving away a pair of tickets to the team's final home game.

On Tuesday, April 11, the Knights will take on the Seattle Kraken for their last home game. It's also the "Jerseys Off Our Backs" event.

After the game, players will return to the ice and hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attend.

The awards ceremony following the game will recognize three players who will each choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

One player will receive the First Star Award, which is determined by "stars of the game" voting at home games. The Vegas Strong Service Award goes to the player that's most involved in serving and giving back to the valley. The Seventh Player Award goes to the player who exceeded expectations on the ice.

Fans can vote for the Seventh Player Award through an online poll.

Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Adin Hill, and Logan Thompson are this year's nominees. Voting will end on April 7.

If you can't make the game on April 11, fans will be allowed to skate and watch at City National Arena for free.

Then on Friday, April 14, the team will host a gas donation event as part of a partnership with Smith's Food & Drug Stores.

Chance and members of the VGK cast will be stopping by the Smith's located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, in the northwestern part of the valley, starting at 8 a.m.