Meet Maverick! And more at Vegas Golden Knights' official block party at UnCommons

Vegas Golden Knights / UnCommons
Maverick the puppy will be one of the many attractions at a planned Vegas Golden Knights fan appreciation block party at UnCommons on Wednesday, April 10.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 15:26:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The official Vegas Golden Knights Block Party is on the books for UnCommons on Wednesday, April 10.

The watch party and fan appreciation event will kick off a new partnership between the business campus in southwest Las Vegas and the Golden Knights.

That partnership, which was announced on Thursday, will continue through the rest of the 2023-24 NHL season and into the next season, according to a press release shared with Channel 13.

Block party festivities are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in The Quad, UnCommons' central courtyard. Those who attend will be able to watch the Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers game, meet the VGK pup, Maverick, and browse exclusive merch at the team's official licensed apparel truck.

But wait — there's more. Organizers say the block party celebration will also include:

  • an inflatable rink for fans to test their own puck-handling skills
  • photo opportunities with the Vegas Vivas and the Golden Knight
  • intermission raffles for prizes like T-shirts and game tickets
  • live music
  • yard games like cornhole

Animal lovers can also stop by the VGK-9 Club table to sign up for the organization's pet-friendly club, "a free-to-join community created for fans who are united by their love of the Golden Knights and their love of dogs," organizers stated.

