Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donates $233,000 to 17 local organizations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley organizations are getting a boost thanks to some help from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

On Monday, the foundation announced they were providing $233,000 in grants to 17 organizations across the valley.

You can see the full list below.



Assistance League of Las Vegas

Candlelighters

Catholic Charities

CORE

Families for Effective Autism Treatment

Girls on the Run

HELP of Southern Nevada

Henry's Place

Hope for the City

Kline Veterans Fund

Nevada Homeless Alliance

Operation Homefront

Opportunity Village

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

USO

Vegas Disabled Sports

YMCA of Southern Nevada

In addition to these organizations, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation also gave out $25,000 in grants to three organizations: 100 Black Men, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.

"It's a privilege to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2023 grants," said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. "We appreciate all they do to support our community and are proud to help them fulfill their missions."

Applications for those grants are posted on each team's website in the first quarter of the calendar year.

On Saturday, former VGK player and current Pittsburgh Penguin Reilly Smith helped raise even more money for charity thanks to the Battle For Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Team Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated Team Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders and earned $275,000 for the VGK Foundation.

Another #B4V23 victory for Team Reilly and a huge $275,000 donated on behalf of the VGK Foundation 😁



Thank you, Reilly 🍏 pic.twitter.com/buon6mJvZL — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2023

RELATED LINK: Battle For Vegas: One-on-one with Zach Whitecloud

Because the Vegas Golden Knights also won the home run derby before the game, the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation donated $30,000 to the Public Education Foundation.