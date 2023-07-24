Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donates $233,000 to 17 local organizations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley organizations are getting a boost thanks to some help from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
On Monday, the foundation announced they were providing $233,000 in grants to 17 organizations across the valley.
You can see the full list below.
- Assistance League of Las Vegas
- Candlelighters
- Catholic Charities
- CORE
- Families for Effective Autism Treatment
- Girls on the Run
- HELP of Southern Nevada
- Henry's Place
- Hope for the City
- Kline Veterans Fund
- Nevada Homeless Alliance
- Operation Homefront
- Opportunity Village
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas
- USO
- Vegas Disabled Sports
- YMCA of Southern Nevada
In addition to these organizations, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation also gave out $25,000 in grants to three organizations: 100 Black Men, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.
"It's a privilege to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2023 grants," said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. "We appreciate all they do to support our community and are proud to help them fulfill their missions."
Applications for those grants are posted on each team's website in the first quarter of the calendar year.
On Saturday, former VGK player and current Pittsburgh Penguin Reilly Smith helped raise even more money for charity thanks to the Battle For Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Team Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated Team Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders and earned $275,000 for the VGK Foundation.
Another #B4V23 victory for Team Reilly and a huge $275,000 donated on behalf of the VGK Foundation 😁— 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2023
Thank you, Reilly 🍏 pic.twitter.com/buon6mJvZL
Because the Vegas Golden Knights also won the home run derby before the game, the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation donated $30,000 to the Public Education Foundation.
Let's hear it for this year's #B4V23 home run derby champ – bragging rights belong to #TeamReilly! To top it off, Pilar Harris of #LasVegasGP Foundation was surrounded by amazing @clarkcountysch teachers as a $30K check was presented to @thepeftoday! pic.twitter.com/jjguHToJ8T— Battle For Vegas (@battleforvegas) July 23, 2023