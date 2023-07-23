Team Reilly beats Team Maxx 22-21 in Battle For Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Battle For Vegas is in the books.

$275,000 was raised for charity. It wasn't the most skillful softball game, yet it was still wildly fun.

The Raiders were the ones who were hitting the dingers first. Nate Hobbs got a nice homer down the center field early.

Team Reilly would bounce back with some homers from Smith himself.

Team Smith beats Team Maxx 22-21.

It's no secret that Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburg Penguins and won't be around the Vegas community as much anymore. But before the game, he says he is taking it a day at a time and wanted to enjoy today with his family, teammates, and fans.

"It's pretty special to be still doing this here. It's such a great cause to have all these people giving us their time on a Saturday....and as you said, they endured the heat to give back to great causes and local communities for local charities... It's awesome," Smith said.

Raiders training camp is set to start this upcoming week.