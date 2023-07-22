Battle for Vegas: One-on-one with Zach Whitecloud ahead of Golden Knights vs. Raiders charity softball game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of Saturday's Battle for Vegas charity softball gamepitting the Vegas Golden Knights against the Las Vegas Raiders, sports reporter Tina Nguyen went one-on-one with VGK defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

The Battle for Vegas charity softball game happens at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m., the Home Run Derby is at 7 p.m., first pitch will be at 8 p.m., and fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m.

TINA NGUYEN: Zach, it's the fourth annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game. What makes an event like this so meaningful to you guys?

ZACH WHITECLOUD: Well, I mean, if you look at that lineup right there, it's all those people that make this event possible, right? And obviously it goes towards our community, and I know all the players in Vegas are always excited and looking forward to doing this every summer. Not only is it a fun time, but it's a great chance to raise money and help our community.

NGUYEN: What's the bond between you guys doing the Las Vegas Raiders like?

WHITECLOUD: We're all in very grateful positions to be able to give back to the community and do things like that. So, you know, it's great that they're taking the time and coming out and helping us raise money for community.

NGUYEN: Zach, you guys won last year, so what will it take to go back to back?

WHITECLOUD: You know, we're going to have to dig deep and try and pull out a win. Obviously it's a great time for the community and I think everyone sees how this game brings the community together — not just in terms of raising money, but all the fans that come out and the atmosphere and, you know, none of us are good baseball players, but we're trying to get out there. You feed off the energy just like we do at T-Mobile, and it's a great time for the players. But I think it's a great time for us as a community, no matter where you're from, to be able to come together and do something great for our community, which is super exciting.