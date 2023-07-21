Battle for Vegas kicks off free Fan Fest in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders face off in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, but for the first time, the star-studded event is hosting the new Fan Fest on the Lawn in Downtown Summerlin on Friday and Saturday ahead of the big game.

“It’s a representation of our professional sports teams here in Las Vegas,” said Tyler Feldman, event manager for Fan Fest and Battle for Vegas. “All under one tent, we have all sorts of fun, inflatable activities, food trucks, bars, and player appearances.”

VGK’s Reilley Smith and Zach Whitecloud are among the players expected to sign autographs and hang out with the fans on Friday. They’ll join their teammates on Saturday to play.

Since its inception in 2019, the Battle for Vegas has raised $550,000 for local charities. This year’s Battle for Vegas will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada.

Gates open on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. The Home Run Derby will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the opening pitch at 7:30 p.m. A flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, Aviator and others. The event will conclude with a post-game firework display presented by Century Gaming Technologies.

Along with the inflatable games, Fan Fest also features mascot and player photo ops, activations from the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and Topgolf and more. A variety of retail and corporate vendors will also be on-site for fans to shop around.

Attending Fan Fest is free for all ages with wristbands available for purchase to participate in select inflatable games. A $10 wristband gives access to all sports inflatables except for the 88-foot inflatable obstacle course. A $15 wristband gives access to all sports inflatables plus the 88-foot inflatable obstacle course.

Fan fest begins on Friday Friday, July 21 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135.