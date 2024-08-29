Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Jonathan Marchessault returns to Vegas, thanks Golden Knights fans before joining Predators

Beloved misfit, former Conn Smythe winner met fans at local sports bar
Jonathan Marchessault is switching sides this season and going to the Nashville Predators. Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with Vegas Golden Knights fans who got to say their last goodbyes to the Misfit before he joins his new team.
VGK - Jonathan Marchessault goodbyes
VGK - Jonathan Marchessault goodbyes
VGK - Jonathan Marchessault goodbye
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Jonathan Marchessault signed with the Nashville Predators on July 1, it ended a legendary seven-season run with the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Marchy" was back in Vegas on Wednesday night and spent three hours at a local sports bar to thank VGK fans before going to his new team.

I stopped by Sierra Gold on Jones Boulevard to catch up with fans who took photos with Marchy, who also served drinks. Fans tell me the gesture showed why they "hope Marchessault's spirit is here always."

I asked them what they would tell Marchessault before he joins Nashville and here is what they told me:

What fans would say to Marchy

A key component in recent VGK teams, his impact applied far beyond the ice. He is one of the last Misfits on the team and was picked up in the 2017 expansion draft. Marchessault is beloved in Vegas and after the 1 October shooting, he devoted his time to helping heal the community.

Marchessault is the Vegas Golden Knights' all-time leader in almost every offensive statistical category and also has the 2023 Conn Smythe trophy and a Stanley Cup championship on his resume.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH