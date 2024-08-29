Jonathan Marchessault returns to Vegas, thanks Golden Knights fans before joining Predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Jonathan Marchessault signed with the Nashville Predators on July 1, it ended a legendary seven-season run with the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Marchy" was back in Vegas on Wednesday night and spent three hours at a local sports bar to thank VGK fans before going to his new team.

I stopped by Sierra Gold on Jones Boulevard to catch up with fans who took photos with Marchy, who also served drinks. Fans tell me the gesture showed why they "hope Marchessault's spirit is here always."

I asked them what they would tell Marchessault before he joins Nashville and here is what they told me:

What fans would say to Marchy

A key component in recent VGK teams, his impact applied far beyond the ice. He is one of the last Misfits on the team and was picked up in the 2017 expansion draft. Marchessault is beloved in Vegas and after the 1 October shooting, he devoted his time to helping heal the community.

Marchessault is the Vegas Golden Knights' all-time leader in almost every offensive statistical category and also has the 2023 Conn Smythe trophy and a Stanley Cup championship on his resume.