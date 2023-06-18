Hundreds line up to meet Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some got in line as early as 4:30 a.m. to meet and greet Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Henderson on Sunday.

Stone greeted fans and signed autographs starting at 11 a.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The first 200 people in line were given a wristband to meet the captain, and items to be signed by Stone had to be purchased from the store.

Jarah Wright, KTNV Hundreds of fans lined up to meet Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at a signing event in Henderson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault is expected to appear at a similar event at the same location on Monday evening.

After battling through a series of injuries and surgeries, Stone helped lead the Golden Knights to their Tuesday Stanley Cup victory — the first championship title in team history.

He scored a hat trick in the Golden Knights' title-clinching game against the Florida Panthers. According to the NHL, he's the first to score three goals in a Stanley Cup-winning game in more than 100 years.