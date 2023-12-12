Golden Knights pay tribute to UNLV victims in return to home ice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is still mourning the attack on the UNLV campus that left three faculty members dead last Wednesday. The Golden Knights are doing their part to acknowledge the victims, their families, first responders involved, and all those affected by the shooting.

Leading up to the team's home game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, VGK held a moment of silence and a tribute to their hometown college. Players entered T-Mobile Arena wearing t-shirts donning a heart that outlines the UNLV logo as a gesture of condolence.

We’ll always be there for our city ❤️ @unlv pic.twitter.com/Z7lZo2XzoN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 11, 2023

The shirts were put on sale in the arena with all proceeds going to the UNLV student services. They were sold out before puck drop and will be back on sale for the team's next home game on Tuesday.

“We’re always going to be there for our community," Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said after the game. "We’re part of the community. We’re going to help them heal."

“Just a horrible thing," Knights defenseman and fellow original misfit Brayden McNabb said. "If there’s anything we can do to help the community we will. It’s a tough situation and our condolences go out to everyone who was there.”

Vegas would go on to beat the Sharks 5-4 in a shootout, winning games in back-to-back days after their 6-1 road win at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. VGK has now gone eight straight games without a regulation loss and holds the most points of any team in the NHL at 43.

The team's return to the Fortress was reminiscent of the franchise's first-ever home game after the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.

ARCHIVE: Vegas Golden Knights honor 58 mass shooting victims before final regular game

“It was the same thing back then with October 1," Marchessault said. "The first game back wasn’t about the Golden Knights, it was about that event and the first responders. It was nice to be back home and give our city a win.”

"At the end of the day, you find a way to win a game," Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Hopefully down the road, we can do what we can to heal the city again.”

The Golden Knights' next chance to represent Las Vegas with another win will come at home on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. Puck drops at 7 p.m.