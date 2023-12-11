Vegas Golden Knights win shootout thriller against San Jose Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fortress was UNLV Strong on Sunday night as the Vegas Golden Knights took on the San Jose Sharks, for the first game of a four-game homestand, in front of a crowd of 17,849 people. The game took a dramatic turn but the Golden Knights were able to hold on for the 5-4 win.

It only took 29 seconds before the San Jose Sharks got on the board. Defenseman Mario Ferraro was able to get the puck past the outstretched arms of Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Jiri Patera to score his first goal of the season. Sunday night marked Patera's first start since March 19.

The Golden Knights had control of the puck for five or six shifts in a row. They also had another chance to score after their first power play of the game. That's because with 3:32 to go in the first period, Kyle Burroughs was tagged with a two-minute penalty after tripping Brayden McNabb. Despite out-shooting the Sharks in the first, the Golden Knights weren't able to convert on the power play and ended the first period down by one.

Vegas evened things up in the second period thanks to a rush down the ice that led to Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden going two-on-one with Sharks' goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Marchessault was able to find the back of the net and tied the game at one.

he's sault accurate 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SFAPUtuUqG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 11, 2023

At 6:56 into the second period, San Jose forward Nico Sturm was called for high-sticking against VGK's Zach Whitecloud to give Vegas its second power play of the game. Just a few minutes later, at 10:39, San Jose got their first power play of the game after VGK's Ivan Barbashev was called for hooking and received a two-minute penalty. However, neither team was able to take advantage of an extra man of the ice and both power plays were killed off.

The Golden Knights got another chance with a power play 14:31 into the second period. That's after San Jose's Henry Thrun was called for holding against VGK's William Carrier. This time, Vegas was able to get on the board thanks to Chandler Stephenson who scored. Alex Pietrangelo and Mark Stone also picked up assists on the play to put the Golden Knights up 2-1 going into the third period.

Vegas got off to a quick start in the third period. Just 1:43 into the period, Brayden McNabb slapped one in to put the Golden Knights up 3-1. Jack Eichel and Kaedan Korczak were also credited with assists on the play.

That was a McBeauty 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cc1lGVkDD3 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 11, 2023

San Jose chipped away at the lead a few minutes later. At 3:56 in the third, Sharks' forward Mike Hoffman was able to bank a puck off of Korczak and find the back of the net to make it 3-2.

However, Vegas looked to extend its lead by tacking on another goal in the third, courtesy of Marchessault. At 9:23, Stephenson and Whitecloud were able to get the puck through traffic to Marchessault, who scored his second goal of the night and his 14th of the season. This is also his fourth multiple-goal game of the year and he leads the Golden Knights' franchise with 24.

Once again, the Sharks looked to swim away with a goal of their own. With 3:45 left in the game, Calen Addison found his way to the front of the Vegas net and got the puck through traffic to score and make it 4-3. San Jose's offense was scrappy and they tied things up at four thanks to a goal from Hoffman, his second of the night, with just 38.2 seconds left in the game. Officials reviewed the goal for a hard pass. However, they ruled the goal would stand and sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Sharks got off a few shots on goal. However, Patera was a wall and there was nothing happening for either team. That meant the game would end in a shootout.

Neither team scored in the first round. Jack Eichel put Vegas on the board in the second round while San Jose missed. Then, it was Jonathan Marchessault who scored to seal the win for the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights continued to honor the local community and support the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Sunday. Before the game, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation sold T-shirts to benefit UNLV Student Services. The shirts were sold out before the puck even dropped for the game.

Vegas @GoldenKnights fans are lining up to buy special UNLV shirts. Proceeds will go to UNLV Student Services. pic.twitter.com/3bAm6jbEqV — Jarah Wright (@jarahwright) December 11, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights also honored the victims of the UNLV shooting as well as the first responders who saved lives that day. Carnell Johnson, aka the Golden Pipes, also wore a UNLV sweater to show his support while he sang the National Anthem. During the game, the Vegas Golden Knights wore golden helmets with a UNLV sticker on them and the coaching staff wore UNLV lapel pins.

The @GoldenKnights honored the victims of the UNLV shooting and first responders who kept the community safe that day. pic.twitter.com/gAtThGyTOo — Jarah Wright (@jarahwright) December 11, 2023

"It's sad to see but we know how to be in those situations," Marchessault previously said. "We're going to help the community as much as possible. Vegas is our home so it's really sad that we have to through that again."

"We're a family in Las Vegas. Obviously, the city has been through a lot in the past. It's a city that sticks together, no matter where you're from or how long you've lived here," Whitecloud previously said. "We support our community and we stand together with Las Vegas."

The Golden Knights return to The Fortress on Tuesday to face off against the Calgary Flames. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.