LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights fight to stay undefeated as they face the Chicago Blackhawks for a Nevada Day showdown at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights fired off two quick goals within the first five minutes of the game to take a 2-0 lead over the Blackhawks.

But Chicago soon answered with a pair of goals a little over a minute apart with 5 minutes left in the first.

Entering the second period, the teams are tied 2-2.